Edinburgh City fall short of League One pursuit while Bonnyrigg have big task ahead

Michael McIndoe and his players applaud the travelling supporters. Picture: Tommy Lee

Edinburgh City boss Michael McIndoe has set his side the task of winning the League Two title next season.

The Citizens bowed out of the play-offs - and an opportunity of promotion to League One - after a 3-0 defeat to East Fife in Methil on Saturday. The Capital outfit had taken a 1-0 lead across the Forth courtesy of last Tuesday's victory.

However, it is the Fifers who will contest the play-off final against Annan Athletic for a place in Scottish football's third tier.

McIndoe and his young players must be commended for what has been an otherwise fantastic campaign.

"You've got to praise this young and inexperienced team," he said afterwards. "There has been a whole rebuild of this football club in the last 12 to 18 months. We have to understand that. Are we disappointed not to get through to the final next week? Of course we are. But we also need to be proud of this team.

"We have 17 signed players, the smallest budget in the SPFL and I think everyone now knows we're a dangerous team to play against. I've told the players don't be too disappointed. We're going to bring in stronger, better players to help out the group because we're going to keep the majority together and we'll be ready to go again next season. So, the message from Edinburgh City is of course we're disappointed but we'll be back. And we can't be looking to get in the play-offs, we have to be looking to win the title."

Meanwhile, Bonnyrigg Rose have a fight on their hands if they are to retain their SPFL status.

Jonny Stewart's side went down 3-1 in the first leg of their pyramid play-off against Lowland League champions East Kilbride - Aaron Arnott on target for the visitors in South Lanarkshire.

Rose must now overturn a two-goal deficit in the deciding leg at New Dundas Park on Saturday if they are to avoid relegation to the Lowland League.

Stewart said: "It's only half-time in the tie and it will be a completely different game at Bonnyrigg. I expect us to have a massive crowd at home and hopefully they can roar us on because we're not going down without a fight."