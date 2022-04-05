Edinburgh City get green light for new stand at Meadowbank

The League 2 club have been ground-sharing at Spartans’ Ainslie Park since the redevelopment of Meadowbank began, but always intended to return to their traditional home and have been hoping to do so in time for the start of next season.

That prospect now looks more likely after council chiefs approved the club’s planning application for an additional 1,441-capacity stand and supporters shop to be built opposite the new main stand.

Consisting of 205 additional seats in the middle and a terracing for 1,236 standing spectators on either side, the new fully-covered stand will be set back from the athletics track and stretch the full length of the pitch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh City's new stand will stretch the full length of the pitch, consisting of 205 seats and 1,236 spaces for standing spectators.

The new Meadowbank Stadium already has 499 seats to the south side of the athletics track. City’s additional stand will take the stadium capacity up to 1,940 and ensure that the ground meets SPFL requirements.

Eight accessible seating spaces are included within the proposals. Access to the new stand will be through the existing turnstiles to London Road at the west end of the sports centre building and, if required, through additional temporary turnstiles to the east end of the centre.

Leith Athletic are also intent on returning to Meadowbank – with its youth and community sections as well as the first team all hoping to establish long-term leases.

The club’s East of Scotland League side previously played on the 3G outside the old stadium and have spent the last few seasons at Peffermill.

But talks with Edinburgh City and the council on a potential ground-share use of the main 3G stadium pitch are understood to be at an advanced stage. Should an agreement be reached, it would open up the prospect of Leith gaining an SFA license to compete in the Scottish Cup.

The new 3G pitch could also be a potential new home for Hibs women next season. The SWPL1 side have been playing at the Tony Macaroni Arena in Livingston this season.

Message from the editor