Edinburgh City goalkeeper Brian Schwake on how he revelled in the romance of the cup

Brian Schwake is beaten by Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez during the Scottish Cup fourth round between Aberdeen and Edinburgh City at Pittodrie

The Citizens turned in a valiant display but went down 3-0 to Premiership outfit Aberdeen in their fourth-round clash at Pittodrie last Saturday.

It was the first-ever competitive fixture between the two clubs and one the League Two outfit had been relishing since the draw was made in November.

The 20-year-old American, currently on loan from Livingston, produced some smart stops in front of a crowd of just more than 9,000 and was faultless as goals from Ryan Hedges, Christian Ramirez and Lewis Ferguson saw the Dons comfortably through to the last 16, where they will take on fellow top-flight side Motherwell next month.

Despite the final outcome, Schwake admits it is an occasion he looks back on with real fondness.

"I really enjoyed the whole experience from start to finish," the youngster told the Evening News.

“For a lot of us it was the first time playing in a stadium like that against Premiership opposition.

“We always knew it was going to be a really tough game but we went there with the intention of trying to cause them some problems. Overall, I was quite happy with how I played and handled the environment.

"You see upsets happening all the time in the Scottish Cup.

“We were hoping to go up there and create another one but Aberdeen were right on it from the start, so in the end it wasn't meant to be. It was great to see how things work at the top level. They are a big club and a very good side so it was always going to take a heroic effort to get even close.”

Looking ahead to the rest of the campaign, he added: "We're now ready to kick on and put all our energy into the league and give it a good go.

“Despite recent results in the league, I don't think Kelty are beginning to falter.