Edinburgh City hold the upper hand in play-off semi final after Malik Zaid winner

By Neil McGlade
Published 6th May 2025, 22:20 BST
Malik Zaid nets the winner. Picture: Edinburgh City FCMalik Zaid nets the winner. Picture: Edinburgh City FC
Malik Zaid's second-half strike has given Edinburgh City the advantage in the first leg of their League One promotional play-off semi-final.

The Citizens created the better chances against opponents East Fife at Meadowbank before the on-loan Hibs midfielder's precise 76th-minute shot found the bottom left corner to give Michael McIndoe's men the upper hand ahead of Saturday's return leg in Methil.

Jason Jarvis and Innes Lawson both went close for the hosts in the opening 45 minutes while the visitors had an appeal for a penalty waved away by referee Graham Grainger after defender Andy Munro was toppled over in the box.

Striker Ouzy See saw his toe-poked effort crawl by the far post as City upped the tempo but Nathan Austin also saw his lobbed effort cleared off the line.

But it was Zaid who provided the goods when he struck home from the edge of the area. In the other tie Annan Athletic were 4-2 winners over Elgin City at Borough Briggs.

