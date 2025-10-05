Edinburgh City king of the castle after Jack Duncan winner

Edinburgh City boss Michael McIndoe was thrilled to seal a derby win. Picture: Tommy Lee

A second-half Jack Duncan strike earned Edinburgh City the bragging rights as they toppled SPFL League Two leaders – and Capital rivals – Spartans.

The defender's strike on the hour mark found the bottom corner to spark wild celebrations from the visiting supporters as the Citizens secured all three points at the Vanloq Community Stadium.

City are now back on zero points following their 15-point deduction in August for an insolvency event and are now just five points adrift of ninth-placed Stranraer.

Spartans, meanwhile, are three points clear at the summit as nearest challengers East Kilbride could only pick up a point on the road away to Clyde.

Victorious manager Michael McIndoe said afterwards: "The wind played a major part in us not being able to get the ball down in the first half. I said to the players it was going to be a battle but I'm happy with the way we reacted because they are such a young team. We tweaked it at half-time as I saw something and I wanted to exploit it, which we did. We can enforce it but it's the players who have to react to it and they did that really well. In these scrappier games it's good to come out on top.

"That's us got our 15 points back now. Our season really starts and we start the climb. We need to start climbing fast and the players are excited about that because that's the bit we've been working at the last wo months but we couldn't progress up the table. But now we know we can go hunting teams."

Meanwhile, Bonnyrigg Rose are up to fifth in the Lowland League standings after a 2-1 win over Hearts B on Friday night.

Alassan Jones' strike had Jonny Stewart's side in front at the interval at the home of Spartans before the young Jambos equalised ten minutes after the restart through Connor Dow.

But Cammie Ross capitalised when Jones' initial strike was saved to slot home the rebound just five minutes later to give visitors Rose maximum points. Next up for Rose is a trip to Albion Rovers next Tuesday night.