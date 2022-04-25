Edinburgh City League 1 play-off semi-final dates with Dumbarton confirmed

Alan Maybury’s men will be at home in the first leg on Tuesday, May 3 (7.45pm), before travelling to The Rock on Saturday, May 7.

The winners will face either Annan Athletic of Forfar Athletic in the two-leg final, with a place in League 1 up for grabs.

Both teams have one more league game to play before then but it won’t affect where they finish in the table. Dumbarton, who round-off their league campaign against Clyde on Saturday, will finish ninth in League 1.

Dumbarton's Robert Jones holds off Edinburgh's Lee Hamilton during last season's Scottish League One play-off final second leg. The teams meet again in the semi-final next season

City already know they will finish fourth in League 2 and finish off away to Stirling Albion on Saturday.

City and Dumbarton know all about facing each other in the League play-offs, having met in last year’s final. Dumbarton won the first leg 3-1 at at Ainslie Park and City’s 1-0 win in the return leg was not enough.

Both clubs have changed managers since then, with Jim Duffy stepping down at the end of last season and being replaced by Steve Farrell at Dumbarton.

Maybury took over as interim City boss until the end of the season at the end of March – after the club sacked Gary Naysmith. After losing his first game in charge at Elgin, Maybury has recorded two wins and two draws to seal a play-off place and take a big step towards fulfilling the remit he has been given, which is to achieve promotion.

