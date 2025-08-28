Edinburgh City make it two wins out of two in KDM Evolution Trophy

Innes Lawson made it 2-2 at Broadwood. Picture: Tommy Lee

Edinburgh City picked up their second consecutive victory in this season's KDM Evolution Trophy after an impressive 3-2 triumph at League One outfit Hamilton Accies.

Following the 1-0 win over Kilmarnock B a fortnight ago, the Citizens are up to ninth in the 30-team standings. Next up is Hearts B and Celtic B next month at Meadowbank.

Stuart McKinstry opened the scoring for Accies at Broadwood in the 19th minute, but Jason Jarvis levelled the tie.

Kevin O'Hara restored John Rankin's men's lead seven minutes after the half-time interval only for Innes Lawson to head in a second equaliser in Cumbernauld.

The visitors then found the winner 15 minutes from time through Jack Duncan before the hosts were reduced to ten men when Dominic Shiels picked up his second booking of the evening.

Off the field, City confirmed that the club's appeal against the 15-point deduction imposed by the SPFL for an insolvency event earlier this month has been unsuccessful. The club has confirmed it considers the matter closed, and no further comment will be made.