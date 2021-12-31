Edinburgh City match postponed due to Covid outbreak
Edinburgh City’s cinch League 2 match against Albion Rovers at Ainslie Park on Sunday has been postponed due to an Covid outbreak at the Capital club.
The Capital requested that the SPFL postpone the game due to a number of positive Covid cases which means they do not have enough players available to fulfil the fixture.
An SPFL spokesman said: “After reviewing the information provided by Edinburgh City, their cinch League 2 match against Albion Rovers at Ainslie Park on Sunday January 2 has been postponed. A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course.”
City said in a statement: “The safety and health of our players and staff is paramount and we will update fans in due course on a rescheduled date.
“All tickets for the game will be honoured for the new date, Refunds will also be available if required and we will have details on that soon also.”