Edinburgh City match postponed due to Covid outbreak

The match at Ainslie Park has been called off

The Capital requested that the SPFL postpone the game due to a number of positive Covid cases which means they do not have enough players available to fulfil the fixture.

An SPFL spokesman said: “After reviewing the information provided by Edinburgh City, their cinch League 2 match against Albion Rovers at Ainslie Park on Sunday January 2 has been postponed. A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course.”

City said in a statement: “The safety and health of our players and staff is paramount and we will update fans in due course on a rescheduled date.