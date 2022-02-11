Edinburgh City: Manager Gary Naysmith explains why splashing the cash is reaping rewards

He feels he is reaping the rewards for January's transfer activity where he was able to bring in the likes of Michael Travis, Anthony McDonald and on-loan duo Cammy Logan and Jack Brydon.

The Citizens are undefeated in their last five League Two fixtures picking up 11 points out of a possible 15, a run that has boosted their promotion play-off hopes.

The Capital outfit are currently fourth and welcome seventh-placed Stirling Albion – who have play-off aspirations of their own – to Ainslie Park tonight.

Edinburgh City signed former Hearts and Dunfermline midfielder Anthony MacDonald after his release from Inverness

The former Hearts and Everton full-back is also excited to have long-term injury absentees Callum Crane and Ryan Shanley available for selection again.

“We have had a significant turnaround in the playing squad during the monthof January and I'd like to thank the board of directors for making those changes possible," Naysmith explained.

“The new boys have all come in and hit the ground running, which has been great, and we have also had some important players returning from long-term injuries which has also been good and really helped to strengthen the depth in the squad."

City look like they are hitting form at the right time as the games come think and fast over the next few weeks and months.

Naysmith added: “I am expecting another tough battle against a Stirling Albion side who have only lost oneof their last four league games.

“It's nice to be at home for a change as this is our first game here in over a month as we've had some really tough matches on our travels. I thought that we produced our best 45 minutes of the season against Forfar in the first half and we were rewarded with a brilliant three points.