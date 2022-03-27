Edinburgh City new boss Alan Maybury suffers ‘baptism of fire’ defeat

Alan Maybury, who was appointed as a coach at Kilmarnock last summer, says there is work to do at Edinburgh City

The Citizens ended the match at Borough Briggs with nine men after both Michael Travis and Callum Crane were sent off.

The hosts were two up inside the opening 17 minutes through Josh Peters and Kane Hester before former Forfar defender Travis was given his marching orders for a second bookable offence.

The visitors huffed and puffed as they searched for a route back into the game but a second red card of the afternoon saw Crane leave the pitch with little more than a minute remaining.

“It was perhaps a baptism of fire maybe," Maybury admitted.

“We started the game really slowly and never got going.

“We spoke before about their threat from set-pieces and with the first goal we don't follow the runner.

“There's really not a lot in the game after that but then out of nothing we end up two down and then to compound matters we lose our heads for five minutes and we get a red card. You're then really up against it.

"I think a lack of discipline and concentration cost us on the day.

“It's difficult, we've only been in the door two minutes so we didn't quite get it right.

“But there's plenty to work with so we just need to dust ourselves down and be ready for Friday."