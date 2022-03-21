Edinburgh City open email applications for Gary Naysmith's manager replacement

Edinburgh City are inviting applications for the manager's job at Ainslie Park after Gary Naysmith (above) was dismissed last week. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

A social media notice, posted at lunchtime on Monday, encouraged prospective managers and coaches to make contact over the Ainslie Park vacancy, and set a deadline of 12.30pm on Thursday (March 24) for consideration.

The Citizens are seeking a replacement for Naysmith, who was dismissed last week with the club sitting fourth in the table and still in contention for the end of season promotion play-offs. City were however on a run of two wins from their last six matches.

The dug-out change did not have the desired or immediate effect however as Stranraer defeated an Edinburgh side led by coach Liam Burns 2-1 on Friday night.

An entirely new management set-up will be required for what is hoped to be a post-season play-off promotion bid. Naysmith had taken over a year ago from James McDonaugh who initially moved into a director of football role but has since moved on to a job in Hibs’ academy. Assistant manager Brown Ferguson had only been in position for two and a half months since replacing Stevie Crawford in January, and followed Naysmith out last week citing personal reasons for his departure.

The club has spent the past six seasons in Scottish football’s fourth tier after becoming the first side to take advantage of the pyramid play-off, replacing East Stirlingshire in the senior set-up in 2016. Their best hopes of another promotion will be via the play-offs with Kelty Hearts leading League Two as champions-elect.

Interested managers can submit their CV via email to [email protected]

