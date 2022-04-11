Edinburgh City: Players coming back at right time as Alan Maybury targets play-offs

Striker John Robertson and full-back Callum Crane featured in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Forfar that kept the Citizens on course for a fourth-place finish.

The Capital outfit are three points better off than Stenhousemuir with just three matches left to play.

City control their own destiny as they chase down a play-off spot for the second successive season after losing in last season's final to Dumbarton.

The victory over the Loons was Maybury's first since replacing Gary Naysmith who was sacked last month. The club's remaining three fixtures are away to Cowdenbeath on Saturday before the visit of Annan and a trip to Stirling Albion at the end of the month.

A delighted Maybury said: "We're getting more numbers back so it's giving us more options off the bench. The squad is looking as strong as it has in the last couple of weeks. It was good to get Callum and John both back on the pitch. It's giving us a chance to move things around and not weaken the team. Hopefully we can build on this.

"It's been a good return to get four points out of Kelty and Forfar. It's one games less, it's still in our own hands so we just need to keep picking up enough points to get us into the play-offs.

"I'll get footage of Cowdenbeath's win on Saturday - I've already watched their one before that so I know what to expect. I have an eye on my team to so the real preparation starts now."

Ryan Shanley made sure of the win at Ainslie Park from the penalty spot adding to Danny Handling's first-half strike.

Former Hibs attacker Shanley said: "It is really tight in the league but we've just to take each game as it comes. It was good all our preparation for Forfar came off. It's been good having the gaffer in and he's helping us in different ways. It was relief to get the second goal as a 1-0 lead can be dodgy at times. It was good to get the three points."

