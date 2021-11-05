Edinburgh City: Promotion to League One is still the priority

Edinburgh City manager Gary Naysmith, pictured right.

The Citizens currently sit mid-table in Scottish football's fourth tier, 13 points adrift of undefeated Kelty Hearts, whom they have lost to twice already this term.

The Capital outfit came up just short in their quest for promotion six months ago, losing 3-2 on aggregate in the play-off final to Dumbarton after finishing runners-up to League Two champions Queen's Park.

However, despite the club being some distance off the pace of the New Central Park club, Brown was right to point out there are still 26 games remaining with plenty of points up for grabs.

Ahead of tonight's visit of Albion Rovers to Ainslie Park, the chairman said: "It looks a very hard task at this moment in time but we aim to be up there fighting. We've only just played over a quarter of the season so there is still a load of games to be played. The play-offs are still the minimum we are looking for. The goal for this season is still promotion, either as champions or through the play-offs. Kelty do have a very good squad but it's up to us and the rest of the teams in the league to be competitive and we've seen that already this season. We've still got to play them twice.

"We've had so many injuries we've had to contend with but that's not an excuse. However, we're confident once we get all our players back and fit that we will be up there challenging."

Turning his attention to tonight's visitors Albion Rovers, Brown added: "We're looking to take three points no matter who we're up against so that is the aim. We've got to be looking up rather than what is over our shoulders."