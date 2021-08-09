Edinburgh City remain bottom of League Two after Forfar defeat

Edinburgh City's management team of Gary Naysmith, right, and Stevie Crawford.

The Citizens conceded early once again, this time in the third minute when Matthew Aitken fired high past Ryan Goodfellow following a cross from the right.

Mark Gallagher had the opportunity to extend his side's lead on the half-hour mark from the penalty spot after a foul on Scott Shepherd, but his effort hit the outside of the post and out to safety.

City had to replace goalkeeper Goodfellow midway through the second half but Forfar stuck again in stoppage time through Gallagher.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manager Gary Naysmith said afterwards: "We tried to get a response from the disappointment of last week. Every goal is preventable but there was a bit of bad luck too. When we had our main spell in the first half, we didn't take our chances so that's the disappointing thing. We can't feel sorry for ourselves. We need to focus on the things we can improve on and the things that we done well and we need to try and get a result against Stenhousemuir on Friday."