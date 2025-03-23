Edinburgh City run riot as Bonnyrigg Rose slip to the foot of League Two

Innes Lawson wheels away after scoring Edinburgh City's second of the afternoon. Picture: Tommy Lee

Edinburgh City ramped up their League Two title bid with an emphatic 5-2 thrashing of current previous table-toppers East Fife.

The third-placed Citizens are now just four points adrift of the Fifers after a pulsating clash at Meadowbank where the hosts ran riot. The Fifers' defeat, coupled with Peterhead's 2-1 victory at Stirling Albion, means the Blue Toon are now the team to catch - the Balmoor club are seven points better off than Michael McIndoe's men with six fixtures left to play.

The Capital side got off to the pefect start when Jason Jarvis coolly converted a fifth-minute penalty before Innes Lawson stroked home seven mintues before the interval.

Jarvis notched his second of the afternoon ten minutes after the restart and three became four a minute later through Tiwi Daramola.

Alan Trouten's penalty put East FIfe on the board but Malik Zaid quickly restored City's four-goal cushion. Adam Laaref added a late consolation.

"It was a wonderful team performance," McIndoe said afterwards. "The structure was good and we got into our rhythm nice and early in the game. We moved the ball fantastically well and there were some really good goals. I'm proud of the team with the way we had the bravery to move the ball and the rotation with the three 10s in there.

"We caused them a lot of problems but I'm slightly disappointed we conceded two goals as we were trying to push for the sixth and seventh goals so we probably should have managed the game better. I think the scoreline was a fair result.

"But East Fife are a good team and they've beaten a lot of sides this year comfortably. I think our team are maturing and developing well. We put a lot of demand on these young players for fitness, technical and the ability to create and score goals. We're always asking the players after the game their numbers. There's a lot more to go from this young squad."

Meanwhile, Spartans dropped out of the play-offs and were replaced by Elgin City, who registed a 2-1 win at the Vanloq Community Stadium.

And Bonnyrigg Rose returned the foot of the table following their 3-1 defeat at Clyde. Jonny Stewart's side are two points adrift of Forfar.