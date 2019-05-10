Edinburgh City’s Blair Henderson named Ladbrokes League Two player of the year – but striker still sidelined

Goal machine Blair Henderson is devastated he will be sitting on the sidelines at Broadwood on Saturday as Edinburgh City try to keep their promotion dream alive.

Henderson has just been crowned Ladbrokes League Two player of the season after a sensational 30-goal burst.

However, a frustrating ankle injury at exactly the wrong time has denied City his striking qualities.

But he’ll be City’s biggest fan today as they try to overcome a 1-0 deficit against Clyde in the League One play-off semi-finals.

Henderson, who was also named League Two player of the year by his fellow professionals earlier this month, said: “It’s devastating that I’m missing the biggest games of the season.

“If the lads get through, I don’t think I would be able to play in the final. Everybody gets injuries but it’s so sickening that it has happened at such an important period of the season.

“It’s nothing serious but it’s not worth making it worse. I’ve had it a couple of weeks and I was hoping it would clear up int time for the play-offs but they have just come too soon.”

Henderson admits he has mixed emotions. He’s delighted to be named top player but just sorry the Citizens didn’t go all the way in the regular season.

He said: “It’s been my best season by miles in terms of goalscoring, form and enjoyment. We have more than beaten the expectations as a team so that is as pleasing as any individual award.

“I have been delighted to score 30 goals which is a great return in any league.

“We were doing really well in the early part of the season and I think expectations got really high, really quickly.

“I think if you had offered us third place at the start of the season we would have taken it. However, the way it went – being top of the league for so long – it’s disappointing how we finished in the last third of the season.

“That’s a learning curve and going forward it will be an experience we can use to do better.

“The club was ninth last year so it just shows you how well the gaffer has done in terms of changing the team and making it better.”

The 24-year-old added: “My contract is running out this June. I’m not in any rush to make any decisions. There have been a couple of discussions but all I’m concentrating on right now is backing the boys as they try to win promotion to League One.”