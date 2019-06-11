Edinburgh City sign ex-Hibs defender Callum Crane from Livingston

James McDonaugh has strengthened his Edinburgh City squad ahead of the 2019/20 season with the signing of Callum Crane from Livingston.

The former Hibs defender joined the West Lothian side in the summer of 2018, but spent last term on loan at Raith Rovers. The 23-year-old made just four appearances for Livingston, all of them coming in the early stages of the Betfred Cup.

Crane, who played just twice for the Easter Road side, made 24 appearances for Raith in League One, scoring once as the Stark's Park side reached the promotion play-offs, where they lost out to Queen of the South.

Livingston announced on Tuesday that they had agreed to terminate Crane's contract, allowing him to join up with the Citizens for next term.

Speaking to City's official website, Crane said: “I’m delighted to sign for Edinburgh City, it’s the perfect move for me at this time and can’t wait to get started with all the boys.”

McDonaugh, who worked with the player during their time at Hibs, added: "Callum is an excellent addition to the group of players that we have assembled.

"I firmly believe he is capable of playing at a higher level and cannot wait to work with him again.”