Edinburgh City slash ticket prices for League One play-off semi-final against Dumbarton

The Citizens host the Sons at Ainslie Park early next before the return leg at the Rock on Saturday.

The other semi-final sees Annan and Forfar go head to head as the battle for promotion to Scottish football's third tier heats up.

Alan Maybury's men round off their League Two campaign with a trip to Stirling Albion tomorrow. However, it's a dead-rubber game for the Capital men who will finish fourth in the standings regardless of the outcome. However, the visitors will look to keep their recent form in check with victory at Forthbank.

Dumbarton prevailed when the teams met in last season's play-off final 3-2 on aggregate to preserve their League One status. Both clubs have changed managers since then, Stevie Farrell replacing Jim Duffy while Maybury has taken charge of City until at least the end of the season after Gary Naysmith was sacked last month after a year at the helm.

Chairman Jim Brown said: "We want to get as many people along to the support the team on Tuesday night and that's why we've taken the decision to slash the ticket prices to just £10. It's a huge game for the club as we strive for promotion to League One. We have hit a bit of form at the right time and your support would mean a lot to us."

Under 12s will also be admitted free if accompanied by a paying adult.