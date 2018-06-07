Edinburgh City sign striker Blair Henderson from League Two rivals Annan

Edinburgh City have completed their fifth summer signing in as many days after the arrival of striker Blair Henderson from League Two rivals Annan Athletic.

Henderson becomes the second forward manager James McDonaugh has added to his squad after it was confirmed yesterday that Allan Smith had made the move from Peterhead, with the duo likely to feature alongside each other in the Citizens’ attack this coming campaign.

Like Smith, Henderson began his career with Dunfermline, spending two years on the Pars’ books before eventually moving on to East Fife and then embarking on a first spell with Annan.

A trial at Hearts in 2013 under Gary Locke was ultimately unsuccessful, as was a week training with capital rivals Hibs in August 2014.

Henderson then dropped to the Junior ranks and spent several prolific months with Bonnyrigg, but won a move back to League football after 12 goals in 13 appearances for Rose persuaded Berwick Rangers to sign the 6ft 3in frontman.

Stirling Albion were his next League Two destination after 18 months at Shielfield before returning to Annan last August.

It proved a successful second stint at Galabank, with Henderson netting 16 times in all competitions, including hat-tricks against Stenhousemuir and former club Stirling Albion.

McDonaugh has also experienced first-hand Henderson’s ability to score goals at this level, having seen the 23-year-old find the net twice against City. Coincidentally, Henderson netted Annan’s second in home-and-away 3-2 defeats to McDonaugh’s side, having been 3-0 down on each occasion.