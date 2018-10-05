Edinburgh City win both Ladbrokes awards for September

EDINBURGH City manager James McDonaugh and defender Conrad Balatoni have won the Ladbrokes League 2 manager and player of the month awards for September.

The club is currently topping the table after eight games, two points clear of nearest challengers Peterhead.

City played four league games last month and won them all. They are unbeaten in the league this term and have dropped just two points.

Balatoni has been a stand-out for City and McDonaugh has been recognised after his summer overhaul of the club transformed results.

McDonaugh lost his job at Falkirk last year when Peter Houston was sacked but he is thriving in his first head coach role.

The former Hibs youth coach said: “I think it made me more determined and I was fortunate that the Edinburgh City position became available and after a lot of hard work we are doing well.

“We’ve had a great month and we’ve won every game. We beat Peterhead during the month having achieved a win against Clyde the month before so we’re definitely on the right track.

“It’s a massive transformation. Getting out of the Lowland League was a great achievement and then survival was the key for the first couple of years.

“Now we are nine points off our total for the whole of the last season and sitting top of the league so we are continuing to reassess our goals.

“This is my first manager’s job so to win an award three months in is a thrill for me.

“When I was at Falkirk Peter Houston won eight of these and also won manager of the year so that was invaluable helping me to take the next step.

“I think we have to be careful we don’t get ahead of ourselves. If you try to do things too quickly you can end up paying for it.

“We said at the start of the season that finishing eighth would be success but we are top now so finishing in the top half has to be a goal now – and that’s not lacking ambition.”