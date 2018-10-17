James McDonaugh extends Edinburgh City deal after strong start to season

James McDonaugh has signed an extension to his contract as Edinburgh City boss, tying him to the Citizens until the end of May 2021.

The Ainslie Park side have had an impressive start to the campaign, reaching the quarter finals of the IRN-Bru Cup and recording eight wins from nine matches on league duty to leave City top of Ladbrokes League Two with 24 points.

As part of his new deal, McDonaugh will have the final say onall on-pitch activities throughout the club, from first team to youth section.

The former Falkirk No.2 will also be providing mentoring and development to the club’s coaches at each age group.

McDonaugh, who took the reins following Gary Jardine’s departure in September last year, said: “I’m delighted to have extended my current contract for two more years and I’m looking forward to working with the players, staff and board to continue developing the club in order to achieve our shared ambition.”

Club chairman Jim Brown added: “Since James became manager in October last year, he has worked tirelessly to build a squad that shares his ethos of meticulous preparation, professionalism and quality.

“We are now seeing the results of his hard work paying off this season, not only in terms of our results, but in the quality of performance and spirit amongst the first team squad and back room staff.

“The whole club will now be able to benefit from James’ vast football knowledge and experience, which is a massive boost to our plans to develop Edinburgh City FC as a top club at all age groups.

“Securing James’ services and extending his remit in this manner highlights the hard work and determination of everyone at the club who share the same vision to make Edinburgh City the best part-time team in Scotland.”