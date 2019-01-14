Spiders squished as leaders Edinburgh City hit four at Hampden

Midfielder Andrew Black admits Edinburgh City took their frustration out on Queen’s Park during a thumping 4-0 victory at Hampden.

City maintained their three-point lead at the top of Ladbrokes League Two by clinching their first win in three matches.

The Citizens found themselves three goals to the good against the Spiders inside a blistering opening 15 minutes, Danny Galbraith scoring his first goal for the club before Allan Smith and Blair Henderson put the visitors on easy street.

Henderson’s second of the match on the hour mark – his 28th of an astonishing campaign – wrapped up a fine afternoon for James McDonaugh’s men.

Nearest challengers Peterhead and Clyde won 2-0 and 3-0 at Albion Rovers and Berwick Rangers respectively.

“I think because we hadn’t won in three weeks we were a bit frustrated,” said Black, who returned to the starting XI following a hamstring injury. “We dropped points against Berwick and Stirling when we probably didn’t deserve to in the way we did. Queen’s Park just happened to be on the receiving end of it on Saturday so it was a good reaction from the boys. The manager told us to go out and prove a point and I think that’s what we did. We just need to take it week by week. We’re still top of the league and that’s the main thing. No league title is ever won in January but we know it is in our own hands. We’ve got a tough few fixtures coming up with trips to Elgin and Peterhead on the horizon.

“It was good to get back in the starting line-up,” Black, 23, continued. “The club have been brilliant with me in getting the rest I needed but the hamstring feels good. I probably could have played against Stirling last week but we didn’t want to take any risks. I’ll be good to go against Annan this weekend.”

Queen’s Park: Hart, Grant, McLaren, Gibson (Miller 56), Magee (Moore 67), McGorry, McKernon, McLean, Mortimer, Martin (East 56), Hawke. Unused subs: Gow, Mcdougall, Peters, Osadolor.

Edinburgh City: Antell, Thomson, Balatoni, L Henderson (Watson 72), McIntyre, A Smith (Shepherd 72), Black, Laird, Taylor (Kennedy 85), B Henderson, Galbraith. Unused subs: Rodger, Donaldson, Hall, Morton.

Crowd: 526