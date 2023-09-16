Goalkeeper Cammy Quate says he is ready to stake a claim for the No.1 spot at Edinburgh City.

Cammy Quate is hoping for more first-team action. Picture: Tommy Lee.

Aidan McAdams currently occupies the gloves having started in the recent defeats to Annan and Falkirk. However, with on-loan Andy McNeil having been recalled by parent club Raith Rovers earlier this week, Quate is hoping more first-team opportunities are just around the corner.

McAdams is expected to start between the sticks in this afternoon's encounter at Montrose as bottom-of-the-table City, who have lost their opening five league matches, go in search of their first points of the season.

"I felt a bit rusty against East Kilbride as I've not played too much," Quate explained. "My last game was against Bonnyrigg in pre-season so I was more excited than anything to be honest. It was good to play.

"I haven't had a chat with the gaffer (Alan Maybury) yet but I'm in the squad for today so I'm pleased about that.

"With Andy being recalled, the competition is now going to be between myself and Aidan. He is the more experienced so he'll be No.1 but I'm looking forward to the challenge. There has been a really good standard between the keepers this season so that's pushing me on. I want to compete and try and raise the bar. Having Jamie MacDonald as the goalkeeping coach, that has been great too.

"Being on loan at Edinburgh Uni last season, I was certainly kept busy. I really enjoyed my time there, it's a great league with having some of the reserve teams in there too. It was a good opportunity and a decent standard. I think I learned a lot."