Edinburgh City's James Stokes strikes in the nick of time

The jubilant Edinburgh City side. Picture: Tommy Lee

Edinburgh City are now just seven points off the pace of league leaders East Fife after a last-gasp winner against Bonnyrigg Rose.

James Stokes struck in the third minute of injury-time in a bad-tempered affair at New Dundas Park - both Keiran McGachie and Cammy Ross seeing red for the hosts while Malik Zaid was also given his marching orders for the Meadowbank outfit.

Third-placed City are also just four points drift of Peterhead in second after the Blue Toon were held to a frustrating goalless draw at Stranraer.

It rounded off a fine couple of days for the Citizens as Michael McIndoe was named League Two manager of the month for February - the third time he's picked up the gong this season - with striker Ouzy See receiving the player award.

McIndoe said: "It was a battle. There wasn't a lot of football played. Without being disrespectful to Bonnyrigg, you can't play on that pitch. God willing they'll raise the money and get the pitch fixed because it's a leveller for teams coming here but I think it aso hinders some of their players - they have some good players who can play football but they're not allowed to so I feel for them a little bit.

"But for my guys, we had a game plan which was a little bit different from what we're used to and the players executed it fantastically well. Even when we went down to ten men we still put on attacking substitutes to try and go for the jugular, which we did. We've got a unique group.

"It's fantastic for the club (winning manager and player of the month awards) but it shows progression. We want more - we're not going to settle here as we want to try and win as many things as we can. That's the group we are building and it's that winning mentality."

Bonnyrigg, meanwhile, are in real danger having dropped to the bottom of the division on goal difference.

Assistant manager Kevin Smith said: "We managed to hold our own against a good side. It's a disappointing result because Forfar won as well which puts us bottom, but in terms of performance, I thought we were good. We were knocking the ball about and put them under pressure. We're just not getting those breaks at the minute. We can't feel sorry for ourselves as we're in a dogfight to stay in the league."

Elsewhere, fifth-placed Spartans played out a goalless draw with Stirling Albion in what was a cagey affair at the Vanloq Community Stadium.

Both sides had chances in front of goal but neither could break the deadlock. However, Spartans are now just three points adrift of fourth-placed Elgin City and the two clubs meet each other at Borough Briggs on Tuesday night.