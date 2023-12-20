Edinburgh City's women's team will come to an immediate end

Current Boroughmuir Thistle manager Andy Enwood guided Edinburgh City to the League One title unbeaten in the 2022/23 campaign as well as the Championship and League One Cup. Despite not getting off to the best start in the third tier, they were set to play in the cup semi-final in the new year after beating Dryburgh 2-1 in late November.

In the statement Edinburgh City made, they said the cuts were “necessary but painful” as they hope these measures will only be temporary. One section said: “The board and I have been carrying out a full assessment of all football operations, and sadly given the financial pressures on the club, we have taken the extremely difficult decision to withdraw our Lowland League Development and SWF Championship teams with immediate effect. Both moves are necessary, but nevertheless painful, however my expectation is that these are temporary measures, while the club stabilises and re-groups. SWF and the Lowland League have been made aware of our position and I appreciate their disappointment, given the disruption these moves will bring.”