Edinburgh clubs come together to help devastated footballing family

Hearts announced on Wednesday that they plan to donate all gate money from their upcoming home tie against Spartans to the family of Julie Hunter who experienced a tragic accident on holiday.

Julie Hunter, who is related to Hibs legend Siobhan Hunter had an accident on her holiday in Tenerife which resulted in two fractures in her skull and two bleeds in her brain. This has sadly resulted in her being in critical condition and being placed in an induced coma. Her devastated family are now trying to raise funds to be able to stay with her in Spain.

Many football clubs across Scotland have come together to support the family through this horrendous experience. At the time of writing, Partick Thistle is just one club that has donated, with a total of £35,764 raised so far. Hearts also come in to try and support the family after they announced all gate money for their next home fixture will be donated to help fund their stay.

Manager Eva Olid stated: “Football is football, and we have respect for the other clubs at the same level. If this happened to another player at another club we would be doing the same. With this player, we feel a bit closer because we are in the same city. I know that we compete, but we have a lot of respect for each other and we want to show our support in this difficult situation.”