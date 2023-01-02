Edinburgh one point off top spot as Danny Handling inspires stunning fightback
Danny Handling scored two penalties as Edinburgh moved to within a point of the top in League One by coming from behind to secure an eventful 5-3 victory away to Airdrieonians.
The win puts Alan Maybury’s one point behind Dunfermline Athletic, who saw their game against Falkirk called off due to a frozen pitch.
The hosts went 2-0 up thanks to goals from Callum Smith and Calum Gallagher inside the opening 14 minutes. But, after Ryan Shanley hit the crossbar for the visitors, they got their chance to level from the spot in the 37th minute and Handling made no mistake.
Jack Brydon levelled on the stroke of half-time and Edinburgh were awarded a second penalty seven minutes into the second half, with Handling sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.
Smith levelled for Airdrieoninans just before the hour, but more was to follow as Ouzy See turned home a corner for Edinburgh in the 73rd minute. New signing Jay Riley saw his debut cut short for the hosts when he was booked for a second time in the 83rd minute, and Edinburgh finished it off with a fifth goal in stoppage time from Callum Crane.