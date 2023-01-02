Edinburgh one point off top spot as Danny Handling inspires stunning fightback

The win puts Alan Maybury’s one point behind Dunfermline Athletic, who saw their game against Falkirk called off due to a frozen pitch.

The hosts went 2-0 up thanks to goals from Callum Smith and Calum Gallagher inside the opening 14 minutes. But, after Ryan Shanley hit the crossbar for the visitors, they got their chance to level from the spot in the 37th minute and Handling made no mistake.

Jack Brydon levelled on the stroke of half-time and Edinburgh were awarded a second penalty seven minutes into the second half, with Handling sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.

Edinburgh’s Danny Handling scored two penalties. Picture: Mark Scates / SNS