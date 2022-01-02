Edinburgh University boss Dorian Ogunro rues concessions of 'poor goals'

Edinburgh University manager Dorian Ogunro was pleased with his team's performance

The match was one of only two in the Lowland League to take place on New Year's Day with Spartans' Ainslie Park the venue.

Stirling raced into a 3-0 lead at the half-time interval following a dominant opening 45 minutes.

George Stanger headed in from a corner after 18 minutes before Ben Davidson's deflected free-kick doubled Stirling's advantage four minutes before the break. Louis Kennedy made it three two minutes later.

But Dorian Ogunro's men set up a nervy finish as goals from Lewis Hendry and Max Condie gave the Capital outfit renewed hope.

However, Stirling held on to leapfrog their opponents in the table by the virtue of a superior goal difference.