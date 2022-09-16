Edinburgh University head coach Dorian Ogunro eyes Scottish Cup run

The students haven't reached the second round of the competition for five years, but will fancy their chances of overcoming that hurdle when they travel to Lowland League rivals Gretna 2008 tomorrow.

The Borderers got the better off Ogunro's men 7-2 on league duty last month, but the head coach insists the hosts can expect a very different proposition this time round.

"In the last game we only had 11 players and at least half of them had never played Lowland League football before," Ogunro explained. "There was absolutely no flexibility at all. We actually went 1-0 up and comfortable before we just lost it. So, I've got a lot more scope now with the players I'll have available. We're now up to about 20 so it makes a big difference.

Edinburgh University boss Dorian Ogunro. Picture: Mark Brown.

"We haven't got beyond the first round of the Scottish Cup for a few years now. I don't care who we play, I just enjoy the challenge of going up against anyone. But as a player, it's so much better when you have the opportunity to face teams you may never get the chance to play against. If we can get through this round and then the next, then the potential to face a top team becomes a reality."

The East Peffermill club stage their freshers' trials early next week but go into this weekend's tie brimming with confidence following a 3-2 win at East Kilbride last time out.

Ogunro added: "We've beaten East Kilbride a few times now so it's not anything new. I was confident we could take something and that's how it turned out. We played Cowdenbeath just a couple of days before and even though we lost 3-0, the performance was really positive.

"We're hoping for a gem (at the trials). They might not come in straight away and it's not something I bank on.