Edinburgh University make it three wins on the spin in Lowland League

Edinburgh University manager Dorian Ogunro has his team on a good run of form.

The students have registered wins over Gala Fairydean Rovers and Vale of Leithen recently, not to mention a well-deserved point in the thrilling 4-4 draw with two-time league champions East Kilbride.

The home side edged in front just after the half-hour mark through Innes Lawson before the same player doubled his tally from the penalty spot three minutes later.

The visitors reduced the arrears four minutes before the interval when Dominic Slattery finished well and it was all square six minutes after the restart through a Shaun Brown effort.

However, Dorian Ogunro's men showed terrific resolve to edge themselves in front once more through Ben Spellman and the striker got his second to seal all three points for the Uni with little more than ten minutes left to play.

Elsewhere, Bonnyrigg Rose are 11 points clear at the summit as the Midlothian club made it 12 wins in succession with a 2-0 success over Gala at New Dundas Park.

A double from Dean Brett either side of half-time was the difference between the sides, however, in truth the visitors were fortunate to return to the Borders without a far heavier defeat.

Right full-back Brett received a pass from team-mate Keiran McGachie before sending a stunning left-foot strike beyond Harris Spratt in the Gala goal to open the scoring.

Brett didn't waste time in increasing the hosts' lead as he found himself on the end of a Neil Martyniuk cross two minutes into the second half.

Lee Currie, George Hunter and Bradley Barrett all went close thereafter but found Spratt in inspired form.

Meanwhile, Spartans are up to second following their 2-1 win at bottom side Vale of Leithen – Blair Henderson and Sean Brown on target for Dougie Samuel's men in Innerleithen.

And Civil Service Strollers are just a further two points back in fourth after their 2-0 victory over Berwick Rangers at Christie Gilles Park, both goals coming in the second half courtesy of Alieau Faye and Robert Cole.

