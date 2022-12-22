The Blue Toon have drawn the short straw in League One with a 325-mile trip to the Capital to take on FC Edinburgh at Meadowbank in store.

Alan Maybury's high-flyers host the division's bottom club, who recently parted ways with long-serving boss Jim McInally, on Christmas Eve.

And 21-year-old Robertson, who netted the first in a 2-2 draw with Montrose last weekend, is aiming to send them up the road with their tails between their legs.

FC Edinburgh striker John Robertson

"They've got a bit of a stinker to be honest," the former St Johnstone forward told the Evening News. "Some of them will be dads and have kids waiting for them at home and they might not be getting home until really late. I'm just a young boy, I've got nothing but my house, so if I can go and get a couple of goals that would be perfect. I'm really looking forward to it.

"It's good to be back among the goals again as I hadn't score since the 6-0 win over Airdrie in September. I got Covid and that floored me and then I injured my ankle and that was a bit of a nightmare too. It plays on your mind a wee bit when you've not scored for a while but I'm confident in my own ability. I've started 14 games this season and I've scored 11 so I'm happy with how many I've managed but I want more."

Robertson added: "Danny (Handling), Ouzy (See), Ryan (Shanley) and myself have all chipped in this season so I think that's been the difference between this season and last. For a team it's brilliant because we've got a big stalwart in Liam Fontaine at the back and that gives us confidence that if we do our job we'll win the game. I don't see why we can't stay at least where we are or even go one better.