EoS Premier Division: Newtongrange sunk by Baird treble as Blackburn stun the Swifts

Blackburn United players celebrate one of four late goals scored in a 12-minute spell to win at ten-man Jeanfield Swifts

The Mariners ran out 4-1 winners, and Star’s consolation was an own goal. Whitehill Welfare also lost 4-1 at Dundonald Bluebell, their consolation goal coming from new loan signing Arran Laidlaw after Dean Cunningham had been sent off.

Ryan Cameron equalised for Tynecastle in their 1-1 draw at Inverkeithing, who took the lead through Josh Morris but finished the match with 10 men when Tommy Simpson saw red.

Tranent laid down an early title race marker as they came from 2-1 down in Fife to win 3-2 at Hill of Beath.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Result of the opening day, though, belongs to Blackburn United, who scored four times in 12 minutes late in the second half to stun ten-man Jeanfield Swifts 4-0.