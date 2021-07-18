EoS Premier Division: Newtongrange sunk by Baird treble as Blackburn stun the Swifts
Euan Baird scored an opening day hat-trick for Camelon on a day to forget for Newtongrange Star in the East of Scotland Premier Division.
The Mariners ran out 4-1 winners, and Star’s consolation was an own goal. Whitehill Welfare also lost 4-1 at Dundonald Bluebell, their consolation goal coming from new loan signing Arran Laidlaw after Dean Cunningham had been sent off.
Ryan Cameron equalised for Tynecastle in their 1-1 draw at Inverkeithing, who took the lead through Josh Morris but finished the match with 10 men when Tommy Simpson saw red.
Tranent laid down an early title race marker as they came from 2-1 down in Fife to win 3-2 at Hill of Beath.
Result of the opening day, though, belongs to Blackburn United, who scored four times in 12 minutes late in the second half to stun ten-man Jeanfield Swifts 4-0.
Defender Marcus Miller grabbed a brace on his debut and Laurie Devine and David Howie were also on target.