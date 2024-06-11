Euro 2024 is just days away and fans are already on the edge of their seats waiting to watch the long-awaited action unfold. Hosts Germany will get the tournament underway on Friday, June 14th against Scotland at the Allianz Arena.

Steve Clarke has locked in his final squad and fans of the Tartan Army will be able to see their side live as they fight their way out of the group stages. Scotland are up against the hosts, Hungary and Switzerland in Group A.

While the countdown reaches the final days, we’ve listed every single upcoming group stage fixture including their dates, kick-off times and which channel you can watch the action live on. Check out the full list of Euro 2024 games below.

Hungary vs Switzerland 15th June, 14.00, ITV

Spain vs Croatia 15th June, 17.00, ITV