Eva Olid explains Hearts’ focus ahead of Partick clash

Eva Olid has insisted that Hearts are not focusing on the league table ahead of their away tie to Partick Thistle on Sunday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Jam Tarts will travel to Petershill Park on the weekend to take on Partick. The hosts have had a brilliant season so far and sit fourth in the SWPL1, four points clear of Hearts. However, despite the importance surrounding the fixture at the top of the table, Olid is just focusing on winning the tie.

“I am focused on the three points because there is still a long way to go in the league,” she told the Edinburgh Evening News. “In the second round, Partick still have to play the top five. For us, the focus is the three points and not thinking about the general table.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The last time the two sides clashed, Hearts earned their biggest win of the season. A Georgia Timms hat-trick combined with goals from Carly Girasoli, Olufolasade Adamolekun and Kathleen McGovern saw Olid’s side come out as 6-1 victors. It was a highly impressive result against a side that has the fourth-best defence in the division. However, Olid is wary of the threat Partick possess at home.

“It will be a really competitive game,” she added. “I know last time we beat them with a big result at home but when we play away against them, they are so competitive It is so difficult to play against them when they are home.