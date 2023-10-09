The Jam Tarts were two goals up at half-time against the newly promoted team but were unable to keep hold of their lead. Kathleen McGovern soon put the visitors ahead again but a last-gasp goal from Aimee Ridgeway ensured the game ended 3-3. The result was only the second time this season that Montrose has avoided a league defeat with Olid pointing to a combination of poor finishing and defending as a cause for the result.

‘We were not focused in the big moments when we had clear opportunities,” she told Hearts. “In defence, we were not focused on the second balls, physical teams are always ready to win those balls and we have to be ready for that.

“When you have 30 opportunities, three goals are nothing. In the first half, it could have been 7-0, but it finished 2-0. You still have 45 minutes, but you never know what is going to happen in the second half, you have to do the job in the first half. In terms of attitude and performance, if you see the statistics, we dominated the game. It was just the key moments in the box where we have to be more clinical in attack and more aggressive in defence.”