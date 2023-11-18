Eva Olid explains why Hearts lost the Edinburgh derby

Hearts were beaten 2-1 at Easter Road by Hibs with manager Eva Olid insisting that her side’s “nervousness” cost the them.

Eva Olid on the touchline at Easter Road. Credit: David Mollison

The Jambos came into the game on good form and picked up their first-ever point against Glasgow City in their last match. However, Olid’s side never got going at Easter Road and struggled to break down the hosts on a consistent basis.

“It was not our day, we were so nervous,” Olid told the Edinburgh Evening News. “I think it was something mental. In the first half we were not in the game and we reacted late.

“It was not the first time that we have played here but we are not used to it. Sometimes not being able to manage pressure can happen, it’s not an excuse, I just know my team and today they are not as they normally are.

“They committed mistakes that they normally wouldn’t commit. With that pressure and nervousness, the decision-making wasn’t normal.”

Hearts and Hibs normally play at the Oriam and Meadowbank respectively. However, when the Edinburgh derby comes around, the club’s make an extra effort to play at Tynecastle and Easter Road. Preparation for the game has seen the club use strategies to try and combat the pressure of the occasion. However, Olid tried a different approach this time around.

“We tried to train like a normal week, we didn’t change anything from our normal routine,” she explained. “Today I tried to transmit that it was just one game more. In the week we were good, the team was strong. It was just when the game started, they got nervous but before they were fine.

“When that happens it is difficult to manage because it is how the individual thinks. We tried to transmit calm, that they had to enjoy but when that happens it is difficult. When they see that the others are nervous too, it is a collective not just one player.”

The defeat has now seen Hibs leapfrog Hearts in the SWPL1 table with their rivals now three points clear in fourth spot. It was far from an ideal result for the visitors with them now suffering back-to-back defeats against their rivals for the first time in two seasons. However, Olid hopes that with the progress the women’s game is making, more chances will come around to play at the men’s stadium more often to combat any nerves.