Eva Olid gives an update on Hearts’ January plans

Hearts manager Eva Olid has confirmed that Hearts will be active in the January transfer window as they look to topple the top three.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Jam Tarts have had a good start to the season and sit fifth in the SWPL1. So far, they have already taken points off Glasgow City and Celtic for the first time in their history with the club also registering multiple big wins.

Much of this can be attributed to Hearts’ new signings in the summer with multiple players performing immaculately. This includes Katie Lockwood who has already scored 12 league goals so far this season. However, Hearts’ business this season is not done yet as Olid confirms that the club are looking to conduct more business this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are looking to make some additions,” Olid told the Edinburgh Evening News. “Maybe not too many but one or two players we will look to add to the squad.”