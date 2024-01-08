Eva Olid gives an update on Hearts’ January plans
Hearts manager Eva Olid has confirmed that Hearts will be active in the January transfer window as they look to topple the top three.
The Jam Tarts have had a good start to the season and sit fifth in the SWPL1. So far, they have already taken points off Glasgow City and Celtic for the first time in their history with the club also registering multiple big wins.
Much of this can be attributed to Hearts’ new signings in the summer with multiple players performing immaculately. This includes Katie Lockwood who has already scored 12 league goals so far this season. However, Hearts’ business this season is not done yet as Olid confirms that the club are looking to conduct more business this month.
“We are looking to make some additions,” Olid told the Edinburgh Evening News. “Maybe not too many but one or two players we will look to add to the squad.”
Any new additions would also help Hearts in their search for a trophy. Olid has repeatedly stated her desire to win something at the club with expectations high in this season’s Scottish Cup. The club got off to the best start possible in the competition on the weekend as they overcame local side Edinburgh Caledonia 9-0 to progress to the fourth round.