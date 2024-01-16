Eva Olid issues Hearts challenge after big win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Jam Tarts saw out another victory on the road on Sunday as they overcame Motherwell 3-0. It was another important victory for Hearts as they look to take fourth spot from Hibs and catch the top three. However, despite the result, Olid is still challenging her squad to improve further.

“In the second half, we missed some clear opportunities,” she told Hearts. “We need to start scoring these opportunities because if it was 0-0, you regret not scoring them. We want to be demanding with ourselves and score goals every match but it was a good performance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts have struggled at K-Park in the past. In the last campaign, the Jam Tarts dropped points against Motherwell in a 1-1 draw. However, after such a comprehensive victory from her side, Olid is pleased with how Hearts dominated the majority of the match against a tough opponent.

“We didn’t come to this pitch confident because last season we dropped points here,” she added. “They are such a good team, they are so physical and, after the first 20 minutes, it was so difficult because they were playing so high and aggressively. We needed 30 minutes to come into the game.