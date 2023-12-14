Eva Olid provides update on injured Hearts trio with one set to be out for months
Manager Eva Olid has confirmed that fullback Esther Morgan will be out of action for a few months due to injury.
The 21-year-old was forced to withdraw from the Welsh squad in the most recent international break due to a ligament injury. As a result, she was unable to participate in Hearts’ 4-1 victory over Partick Thistle last weekend and Olid confirms that she will be out for some time.
“Esther [Morgan] is going to be out for a few months because she had an operation,” Olid confirmed to the Edinburgh Evening News.
Morgan took to X, formerly known as Twitter in the week to confirm that her ligament had been reattached and she is recovering well. Also still out injured is last season's Young Player of the Year Monica Forsyth. The winger picked up an injury in preseason and has been out ever since. Olid confirmed that her return to the team is still a while away.
“With Monica [Forsyth], we still don’t know exactly the date that she can come back,” Olid added. “She is still getting check-ins and we need to get more information.”
In more positive news, Kathleen McGovern is expected to return for Hearts’ final game of 2023 as they host Celtic. The striker missed the Partick game with a knock but will recover in time to face the Glaswegians on Sunday.