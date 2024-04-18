The 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season is now finally reaching its endgame. It has been a campaign of mixed emotions for both Hearts and Hibs - what is happening in Scottish football today?

A former Rangers player has accused a team in the Scottish Championship of ‘downing tools’ as a pundit has claimed that Celtic are a ‘bigger club’ than Manchester City.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Duncan Ferguson accuses Abroath players of ‘downing tools’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson has had some harsh words for Abroath’s players - he has accused them of ‘downing tools’ at this late stage in the season.

Speaking to the press, Ferguson claimed: “I see Arbroath basically having downed tools on their club and on their manager. I didn’t watch the whole of their game against Ayr, but when you see the result - five - I’m thinking, ‘it is just our luck, isn’t it?’

“We had Arbroath up here when they were fighting for their lives. We probably relegated them. The next week, it has gone. Teams around about us are playing Arbroath and we’re putting three points on those teams’ tally already because we don’t think Arbroath are going to try a leg from now until the end of the season.”

Andy Townsend believes that Celtic are a ‘bigger club’ than Manchester City

Andy Townsend has recently made an audacious claim - despite Manchester City’s treble success last season, he believes that Celtic are a ‘bigger club’ than the Sky Blues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Townsend said: "I think what constitutes a big club, having commentated on matches throughout the world, when you rock up in Johannesburg and places like that, all you see is the red of Man United and the red of Liverpool.