Everton legend accuses players of 'downing tools' and Celtic a 'bigger club' than Man City claims pundit
A former Rangers player has accused a team in the Scottish Championship of ‘downing tools’ as a pundit has claimed that Celtic are a ‘bigger club’ than Manchester City.
Duncan Ferguson accuses Abroath players of ‘downing tools’
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson has had some harsh words for Abroath’s players - he has accused them of ‘downing tools’ at this late stage in the season.
Speaking to the press, Ferguson claimed: “I see Arbroath basically having downed tools on their club and on their manager. I didn’t watch the whole of their game against Ayr, but when you see the result - five - I’m thinking, ‘it is just our luck, isn’t it?’
“We had Arbroath up here when they were fighting for their lives. We probably relegated them. The next week, it has gone. Teams around about us are playing Arbroath and we’re putting three points on those teams’ tally already because we don’t think Arbroath are going to try a leg from now until the end of the season.”
Andy Townsend believes that Celtic are a ‘bigger club’ than Manchester City
Andy Townsend has recently made an audacious claim - despite Manchester City’s treble success last season, he believes that Celtic are a ‘bigger club’ than the Sky Blues.
Speaking on TalkSPORT, Townsend said: "I think what constitutes a big club, having commentated on matches throughout the world, when you rock up in Johannesburg and places like that, all you see is the red of Man United and the red of Liverpool.
"Celtic are a bigger club, probably [than Manchester City]. From what I said earlier about global appeal, Celtic. You probably do (need 30, 40 or 50 years of history). We're talking about something here that we can't answer with City.”