There has been a lot of excitement around Euro 2024 and finally, the wait is over. Scotland will help get the long-awaited tournament underway as they take on Germany in Munich. Despite Julian Nagelsmann’s side hosting the tournament, they have not been named the favourites to take the title, due to their disappointing run at both Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup.

Instead, England have been backed by the bookmakers to avenge last tournament’s heartbreak and finally clinch the title. But they were also named the favourites last time, along with France, and neither were able to bring football home.

So what does that mean for this tournament? Anything could happen on the international stage. Scotland are huge underdogs but with Hungary and Switzerland also in their group, they could advance into the knockouts. England are up against Slovenia, Denmark and Serbia in Group D.

After Gareth Southgate’s side, the next likely to win Euro 2024, according to the latest odds, are France and then Germany. Of course, odds don’t mean very much when it comes to the actual football being played and while past tournament favourites have gone on to win exactly as predicted, others have fallen short. Using information provided by HITC Sevens’ well-researched video on past Euro favourites, we’ve put them together here for you to see how often the top dog has his day on the European stage.

1 . 1960 favourites: Soviet Union Where they finished: Winners | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . 1964 favourites: Soviet Union Where they finished: Finalists | Getty Images Photo Sales