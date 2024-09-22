It’s been a tough start to the 2024/25 season for Hearts and Hibs, with both in the bottom-half of the table as things stand with just one win from 11 between them. Hibs picked up that much-needed victory at home to St. Johnstone last weekend but Hearts’ 2-1 defeat at St. Mirren on Saturday was their fifth of the campaign already, with supporters growing increasingly frustrated.
Despite those struggles, Easter Road and Tynecastle Park remain two of the best-attended grounds and both can boast a large number of loyal season ticket holders. But how much did those fans pay for the luxury of reserving a seat for every home game? Well the EEN has taken a look at every Scottish Premiership club’s season ticket prices below...