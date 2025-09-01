Every Scottish Premiership summer transfer so far including Hearts and Hibs as Deadline Day kicks off

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson

Sports Editor

Published 1st Sep 2025, 08:37 BST

Here is every summer signing made so far by clubs in the Scottish Premiership as Transfer Deadline Day gets underway.

It’s Monday, September 1, and that means it’s Transfer Deadline Day in Scotland with plenty of moves still expected to be made across the division.

Hearts have been among the busiest clubs in the division in terms of bringing new players in while Hibs, although they haven’t added as man new faces, have also done their share of impressive business. Meanwhile, the likes of Celtic and Rangers have also been working hard to make new additions.

Here is every single new signing made by Scottish Premiership clubs so far this summer as Transfer Deadline Day kicks off across the country:

Marko Lazetic, Nicolas Milanovic, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Kenan Bilalovic, Kjartan Mar Kjartansson, Mitchel Frame, Kusini Yengi, Nick Suman Adil Aouchiche (loan), Alfie Dorrington (loan)

1. Aberdeen - 10

Marko Lazetic, Nicolas Milanovic, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Kenan Bilalovic, Kjartan Mar Kjartansson, Mitchel Frame, Kusini Yengi, Nick Suman Adil Aouchiche (loan), Alfie Dorrington (loan) | SNS Group

Benjamin Nygren, Michel-Ange Balikwisha, Hayato Inamura, Shin Yamada, Kieran Tierney, Ross Doohan, Callum Osmand, Isaac English, Marcelo Saracchi (loan), Jahmai Simpson-Pusey (loan)

2. Celtic - 10

Benjamin Nygren, Michel-Ange Balikwisha, Hayato Inamura, Shin Yamada, Kieran Tierney, Ross Doohan, Callum Osmand, Isaac English, Marcelo Saracchi (loan), Jahmai Simpson-Pusey (loan) | SNS Group

Ethan Hamilton, Joe Westley, Ashley Hay, Plamen Galabov, Callum Jones, Drey Wright, Emile Acquah, Paul Digby, Yan Dhanda (loan), Tony Yogane (loan), Cameron Congreve (loan)

3. Dundee - 11

Ethan Hamilton, Joe Westley, Ashley Hay, Plamen Galabov, Callum Jones, Drey Wright, Emile Acquah, Paul Digby, Yan Dhanda (loan), Tony Yogane (loan), Cameron Congreve (loan) | SNS Group

Nikolaj Möller, Dario Naamo, Julius Eskesen, Bert Esselink, Yevhen Kucherenko, Iurie Iovu, Zac Sapsford, Panutche Camara, Ethan Williams (loan), Isaac Pappoe (loan) Amar Fatah (loan), Luca Stephenson (loan), Krisztián Keresztes (loan), Ivan Dolcek (loan); Max Watters (loan)

4. Dundee United - 15

Nikolaj Möller, Dario Naamo, Julius Eskesen, Bert Esselink, Yevhen Kucherenko, Iurie Iovu, Zac Sapsford, Panutche Camara, Ethan Williams (loan), Isaac Pappoe (loan) Amar Fatah (loan), Luca Stephenson (loan), Krisztián Keresztes (loan), Ivan Dolcek (loan); Max Watters (loan) | SNS Group

