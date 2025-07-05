Every Scottish Premiership transfer so far including Hearts and Hibs completed deals

The summer transfer window is moving forward at pace and clubs across Scotland have already been busy bringing new faces in ahead of the 2025/26 Scottish Premiership season.

Hibs have completed three permanent transfers so far while new Hearts head coach Derek McInnes has welcomes six new faces to the Gorgie club already - and both clubs are expected to add even more in the coming weeks. Some clubs have been far busier recruiting already while others are taking their time.