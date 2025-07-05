Every Scottish Premiership transfer so far including Hearts and Hibs completed deals

Martyn Simpson
Martyn Simpson

Sports Editor

Published 5th Jul 2025, 16:25 BST

Here is every transfer deal completed by Scottish top flights so far this summer including the Edinburgh clubs, Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen.

The summer transfer window is moving forward at pace and clubs across Scotland have already been busy bringing new faces in ahead of the 2025/26 Scottish Premiership season.

Hibs have completed three permanent transfers so far while new Hearts head coach Derek McInnes has welcomes six new faces to the Gorgie club already - and both clubs are expected to add even more in the coming weeks. Some clubs have been far busier recruiting already while others are taking their time.

Here are all 12 Scottish Premiership clubs and the new signings they have made so far in the summer 2025 transfer window:

Brian Graham - forward (pictured), Scott Bain - goalkeeper

1. Falkirk - 2

Brian Graham - forward (pictured), Scott Bain - goalkeeper | SNS Group

Elliot Watt - midfielder (pictured), Lukas Fadinger - midfielder, Jordan McGhee - defender

2. Motherwell - 3

Elliot Watt - midfielder (pictured), Lukas Fadinger - midfielder, Jordan McGhee - defender | SNS Group

Jamie McGrath - midfielder (pictured), Raphael Sallinger - goalkeeper, Josh Mulligan - midfielder

3. Hibs - 3

Jamie McGrath - midfielder (pictured), Raphael Sallinger - goalkeeper, Josh Mulligan - midfielder | Getty Images

Joe Rothwell - midfielder (pictured); Lyall Cameron - midfielder, Emmanuel Fernandez - defender, Max Aarons - defender (loan)

4. Rangers - 4

Joe Rothwell - midfielder (pictured); Lyall Cameron - midfielder, Emmanuel Fernandez - defender, Max Aarons - defender (loan) | Getty Images

