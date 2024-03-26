Ex-Celtic man backs former teammate as Rangers receive major injury boost

The Scottish Premiership will return this weekend upon the conclusion of the ongoing international break. What has been happening around Scotland's top division today?

A former teammate of a Celtic player has heavily praised him in an interview - meanwhile, Rangers have been handed a major injury boost to one of their key players.

Rangers receive major Ridvan Yilmaz injury boost

Ridvan Yilmaz suffered an injury during international duty that forced him to withdraw from the Turkey squad - however, it is not as bad as first thought.

A source close to Yilmaz said [via the Daily Record]: "We’re hoping the recovery process will only take seven to 10 days. Fortunately the injury is not too severe. While we don’t want to put an exact date on it, we’re hoping he will be in the squad or, even better, on the pitch against Celtic."

Joe Ledley backs James Forrest to hit the ground running upon return from injury

Joe Ledley, who has known James Forrest since the beginning of the latter's playing career, has backed his former teammate to have an impact upon his return from injury.

Speaking to the Daily Record, Ledley said: "It’s great to see him getting some more minutes on the pitch as well now because he has been unfortunate with injuries in his career and also through this season. To have someone like that with that vast experience of having been there and done around the training ground and bringing people on is massive at any time, but even more so this time of a season.

