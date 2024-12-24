Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two Fife clubs in search for new managers after Pars move

Former Hibs skipper Ian Murray is in line to cross Fife’s great footballing divide – after becoming a candidate to take over at Dunfermline. The ex-Raith Rovers gaffer, a surprise sacking when he was axed by the Stark’s Park club back in August, is understood to be on the short list of names being considered for the top job at East End Park.

Murray is believed to be interested in replacing another ex-Hibee following James McPake’s sacking by the Pars yesterday. Former centre-half McPake, who played over 40 games for Hibs between 2012 and 2014, was relieved of his duties after Dunfermline suffered back to back defeats to Raith and Greenock Morton.

In a statement on the club website, Dunfermline paid tribute to the gaffer and assistant Dave Mackay, saying: "The management duo made a great impact on arrival at the club, leading us to the League One title during a record-breaking season in 2022-23. However, this season has proven challenging - and the club board felt the need to make a change as we head into January."

Murray has been out of the game since his shock dismissal by Raith – again without a manager following Neil Collins’ departure for USL side Sacramento Republic – after just ONE game of this season’s Championship. His sacking came as a huge surprise after he’d led Rovers in a serious title challenge against big-spending Dundee United last season, before losing out in the promotion/relegation final to Ross County.

Speaking about his departure recently, former Easter Road favourite Murray confessed: "I wasn’t expecting it. It was a less than three-minute phone conversation. I was told they wanted to go in a different direction.

“They felt that they had regressed in recent months, and they were going to terminate my contract. And that was the end of the conversation. I felt I had enough credit in the bank to at least have had a conversation before a decision was made where we could maybe sit down around a table, shake hands even and walk away.

"I’m like any manager, I am open to any offer. It’s sad when someone loses their job but that’s the nature of the business that we are in. Unfortunately, you are always waiting for someone to leave, and you might have an opportunity.

"There will be more when the domino effect kicks in, which I probably started this season. You have to be ready, and I am ready.”