The Scottish Premiership action returns this weekend following the conclusion of the international break. Hibs have a blockbuster clash with Rangers ahead of them, while Hearts play host to Kilmarnock at Tynecastle.

As we approach Saturday's kick-offs, let's dive into some of the latest headlines in Scotland's top flight.

Ex-Hibs star urges team to break 'horrendous' form vs Rangers

Hibs will travel to Ibrox this weekend to take on title-challengers Rangers for the second time this month. The two sides last met in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals, which saw the Gers run out 2-0 winners and the Hibees reduced to nine men after Jordan Obita and Nathan Moriah-Welsh were both shown red cards.

Former Hibs star Tam McManus has slammed his former side's 'horrendous' run against Rangers and believes it is 'completely unacceptable' that they have gone 20 league games without a win. The pundit wrote for the print version of the Daily Record ahead of this weekend's clash.

McManus also believes loan star Emiliano Marcondes could 'hold the key' to unlock a long-awaited victory for Hibs over the Glasgow giants, and in turn, blow the title race wide open once again.

Pundit tips Gers to accept big Saudi money

James Tavernier is attracting a lot of interest ahead of the summer transfer window and Frank McAvennie believes that if a club in Saudi Arabia were to come knocking, the club would cash in for 'big money'.

The former Celtic man has also tipped Tavernier himself to fancy a move to the Saudi Pro League, having done 'everything he can' where his is now.

"Of course, they’d have to accept big money," McAvennie told Football Insider. "James has been massive for them and has done everything he can for Rangers and broken all the records. His goals and assists for a full-back are absolutely huge.