Ex Hibs striker Jason Cummings scores on Australia debut as Hearts star Cammy Devlin earns first cap

Cummings, the former Rangers, Hibs and Dundee striker, was called up to the Socceroos squad for the first time for the friendly double-header against the All Whites with the World Cup in Qatar less than two months away.

He did not feature in the 1-0 win over New Zealand on Thursday but was named on the bench in a much-changed squad for the second fixture alongside Devlin and St Mirren duo Keanu Baccus and Ryan Strain.

All three earned their first caps by coming off the bench in the second-half and Cummings marked the occasion with a goal from the penalty spot.

Jason Cummings scores from the spot on his debut for Australia against New Zealand at Eden Park, Auckland. Picture: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Australia were already leading through Mitchell Duke’s 54th minute opener when they were awarded a penalty with 10 minutes remaining.

Cummings, who replaced the first goalscorer for the final half hour, scored the spot-kick to open his international account for the Socceroos.

The Edinburgh-born forward has been capped twice for Scotland but never in a competitive match, which left the door open to switch allegiance to Australia, the country of his mother's birth.

His call-up to Graham Arnold's squad followed his move Down Under in January, scoring ten goals in his debut A-League campaign after quitting Dundee to join Central Coast Mariners.

Jason Cummings celebrates with his Australia teammates after scoring in the 2-0 win over New Zealand in Auckland. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Devlin and Strain both got 30 minutes while Baccus was introduced in the 83rd minute.