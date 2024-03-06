Hibs and Hearts are riding high after big wins at the weekend - currently, all is well in Edinburgh from a footballing prespective. Let's take this moment of calm to see what's going on around the Scottish Premiership.

A Rangers defender has hit out at fans for their 'violent' interactions with footballers - meanwhile, a former Gers star has back his old club for success in the Europa League.

Leon Balogun says social media interactions with fans have become 'more violent'

Rangers defender Leon Balogun has taken umbrage with the way fans treat footballers on social media - he says that, since such platforms became popular, treatment of players from fans has become 'more violent'.

Speaking on a FIFAPro X space, Balogun said: "I have this feeling that this constant access to the real me as a player has lowered the threshold for fans in the stadium to a point where some think they are entitled to do things which they aren’t.

"Some people, not the majority, feel because they have paid for a ticket to come to the stadium that it somehow automatically gives them the right to abuse you. With the spread and the rise of social media, it has become more violent."

Filip Helander backs Rangers for European success

Former Rangers defender Filip Helander has called upon Rangers to put forth a big effort against Benfica in the Europa League - he also recalled a 3-3 draw between the two teams that he featured in.

Speaking to GlasgowWorld, Helander said: "I remember that game, I made a mistake in that game as well! Benfica is a big club, good team. Since the new coach arrived, Rangers have had a lot of success and hopefully they have a good chance. If they can get a good result away, we have seen it so many times.