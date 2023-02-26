The weekend's triumph was the Ainslie Park men's 20th of what has been an outstanding campaign - their last defeat as far back as the beginning of November.

Rangers B's comprehensive 3-0 loss at Shielfield Park to Berwick Rangers ensured Spartans leapfrogged the Ibrox youngsters to assume a one-point lead over their title rivals.

There was an interesting onlooker at the home of the two-time champions in the form of ex-Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder, who had made the trip north.

Spartans man of the match Kevin Waugh receives the bubbly from Chris Wilder. Picture: Mark Brown.

And he would have been impressed with Dougie Samuel's side's opener as a great move involving Jamie Dishington resulted in Cammy Russell powering his header into the corner.

However, the visitors quickly restored parity soon after with their first foray forward as Scott Honeyman turned in a low cross.

There was confusion after the break when Stewart Luke awarded the hosts a penalty only to change his mind after consulting his assistant.

However, Spartans weren't to be denied and their pressure paid dividends with eight minutes remaining when an unmarked Mikey Allan arrived at the back post to hammer home.

Blair Henderson made sure of the points in stoppage time after winning and netting a penalty kick.

Meanwhile, Colin Nish's Tranent kept their title hopes alive with a 4-1 victory over bottom-of-the-table Dalbeattie Star.

The East Lothian club led 2-1 at the break at Foresters Park courtesy of Nicky Reid and Cammy Ross before a Euan Bauld brace made it a more handsome win.

Tranent stay fifth, a point worse off than Stirling University and Celtic B and five adrift of Spartans.

Elsewhere, Civil Service Strollers were impressive winners on the road as they netted four without reply at Gretna 2008.

Gary Jardine's side were in fine form at Raydale Park with an Innes Lawson double and solo efforts from Louis Kennedy and Conrad Balatoni keeping the Christie Gillies Park outfit in the hunt for a top-six finish.

